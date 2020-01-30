Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2961
The Wild West.
Taken at this time of night when the wind was gusting 50km - I had to hang on to the fence to take this. Still warm - 23deg but not as hot as further north!
Thankful for:
The right medication for my troublesome tum - works a treat!
30th January 2020
30th Jan 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4087
photos
261
followers
126
following
811% complete
View this month »
2954
2955
2956
2957
2958
2959
2960
2961
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
30th January 2020 8:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
winds
,
westward
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close