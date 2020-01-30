Previous
The Wild West. by maggiemae
The Wild West.

Taken at this time of night when the wind was gusting 50km - I had to hang on to the fence to take this. Still warm - 23deg but not as hot as further north!
The right medication for my troublesome tum - works a treat!
30th January 2020

