Flooding by maggiemae
Photo 2965

Flooding

On our journey down south we encountered a lot of flooding as heavy rain had fallen. About200tourists are stuckin Milford- roads impassable!YoucanseeI've still got the spacebar problem!
3rd February 2020 3rd Feb 20

Maggiemae

Rain....some of ours as ours seems to have passed over....farmers in North Island would love some of this!
A lovely photo though....pink water! Fave.
February 3rd, 2020  
@happypat Amazing, Pat! 10deg here and 28deg in Christchurch!
February 3rd, 2020  
