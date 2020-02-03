Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2965
Flooding
On our journey down south we encountered a lot of flooding as heavy rain had fallen. About200tourists are stuckin Milford- roads impassable!YoucanseeI've still got the spacebar problem!
3rd February 2020
3rd Feb 20
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4091
photos
262
followers
126
following
812% complete
View this month »
2958
2959
2960
2961
2962
2963
2964
2965
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
3rd February 2020 2:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
gore
,
flooding
Pat Knowles
ace
Rain....some of ours as ours seems to have passed over....farmers in North Island would love some of this!
A lovely photo though....pink water! Fave.
February 3rd, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@happypat
Amazing, Pat! 10deg here and 28deg in Christchurch!
February 3rd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
A lovely photo though....pink water! Fave.