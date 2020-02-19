Previous
Mirror, Mirror by maggiemae
Photo 2981

Mirror, Mirror

On the dresser, who is the fairest of them all!

At a loss for a picture today. This is an old mirror given to me by my much older half sister. Her abodes have included, South Africa and London so it might have come from either.
Thankful for:
Just enough cupboard space to put things away!
Maggiemae

Beryl Lloyd
Nice bit of edit Maggie ,
February 19th, 2020  
