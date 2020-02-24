Previous
Coffee at 11am by maggiemae
Photo 2986

Coffee at 11am

Something we like to make a habit of! And John gets a date scone. In my case it was a rather large afghan biscuit but so delicious!
24th February 2020 24th Feb 20

Maggiemae

Sarah Bremner ace
Nice!
February 25th, 2020  
