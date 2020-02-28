Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2990
Ribbons
This is how the camera focused when trying to shoot the tiny thin fronds coming out from this plant.The DOF created this.
Thankful for:
Getting my MacBook air back from the repair after 2 lots of rejections. The space bar finally works
1
28th February 2020
28th Feb 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4123
photos
260
followers
129
following
819% complete
View this month »
2983
2984
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
Latest from all albums
2984
1109
2985
2986
2987
2988
2989
2990
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
28th February 2020 10:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
silver
,
ribbons
Casablanca
ace
YAY for the space bar! I can see the plant is throwing ribbons in the air to celebrate!
February 28th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@casablanca
Its interesting... the guy who thought he had fixed this, thumped the space bar with his forefinger. It went. But I learnt to type and would touch the space bar with my thumb lightly. It didn't work. Good it does now!
February 28th, 2020
Sharon Lee
ace
very cool focus
February 28th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close