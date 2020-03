Nice

We have two of these plants and they completely disappear in the winter and the flax like leaves grow over summer. Then at this time these stalks stretch up and these lovely tiny flowers appear. I took pictures with my other two cameras and noticed the gold specks in them. The iPhone caught them beautifully!

Thankful for:

A potential cystitis event was stymied by a couple of panadol. However the doctor wanted more lab tests. I'm sure I will be fine!