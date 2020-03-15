Sign up
Photo 3006
Another weed
with a tiny flower with really great beauty. This is inkweed which we are forever pulling out!
Thankful for:
Being able to withdraw from the melee of coronavirus scenarios! Photographs and 365 are very safe!
15th March 2020
15th Mar 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4141
photos
259
followers
129
following
823% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
15th March 2020 11:28am
Tags
weed
,
ink
