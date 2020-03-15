Previous
Another weed by maggiemae
Photo 3006

Another weed

with a tiny flower with really great beauty. This is inkweed which we are forever pulling out!
Thankful for:
Being able to withdraw from the melee of coronavirus scenarios! Photographs and 365 are very safe!
Maggiemae

