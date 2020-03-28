Sign up
Photo 3019
Rather pleased..
that the moon is not quivering and the star is actually there!
Online, I found the star is Venus.
Thankful for:
A quiet day in Lockdown... finished my book - the last of the real books. Kindle has my heart in the future!
28th March 2020
28th Mar 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
Tags
oamaru
,
waitaki
,
night in our own home
Dianne
Nicely done indeed.
March 28th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
You are right obviously on the spot! I am too - don't want to miss what happens on 365.
March 28th, 2020
