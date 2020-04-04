Previous
Next
Sat night by maggiemae
Photo 3026

Sat night

Nothin else to photograph so thought it would be this - both of us by the fire watching tv.

Thankful for:
The very quiet mornings we have now - no traffic on the rather main road just outside. We sleep so well!
4th April 2020 4th Apr 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
829% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Same here, Maggiemae. I do love the quiet outside, no traffic, no school buses driving by. I am sleeping well too. Take care and enjoy the weekend! :)
April 4th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@gardenfolk Frankly its like being on holiday! I've even got some good coffee that I bring out at times!
April 4th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Your home looks cosy
April 4th, 2020  
Pat Knowles ace
I only got up at 9.15am just stayed in bed reading,it was lovely. I have been sleeping much better too. No idea why as the noise level is the same....only the odd car going last in the distance but I must feel more relaxed perhaps. I haven’t been downstairs in the night for at least a week. You look lovely & cosy! I remember your lovely sitting room well!
April 4th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@happypat Thats good to hear - not up in the night! I think our minds don't have to deal with much now - maybe what to wear in the morning or what's for lunch. All very easy thoughts!
April 4th, 2020  
Karen
Surprised to see the fire, it is still very hot up North and we badly need rain.
April 4th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise