Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3026
Sat night
Nothin else to photograph so thought it would be this - both of us by the fire watching tv.
Thankful for:
The very quiet mornings we have now - no traffic on the rather main road just outside. We sleep so well!
4th April 2020
4th Apr 20
6
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2019 and I am now in my 9th...
4161
photos
258
followers
128
following
829% complete
View this month »
3019
3020
3021
3022
3023
3024
3025
3026
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
4th April 2020 7:03pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sat night
CC Folk
ace
Same here, Maggiemae. I do love the quiet outside, no traffic, no school buses driving by. I am sleeping well too. Take care and enjoy the weekend! :)
April 4th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@gardenfolk
Frankly its like being on holiday! I've even got some good coffee that I bring out at times!
April 4th, 2020
Casablanca
ace
Your home looks cosy
April 4th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
I only got up at 9.15am just stayed in bed reading,it was lovely. I have been sleeping much better too. No idea why as the noise level is the same....only the odd car going last in the distance but I must feel more relaxed perhaps. I haven’t been downstairs in the night for at least a week. You look lovely & cosy! I remember your lovely sitting room well!
April 4th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@happypat
Thats good to hear - not up in the night! I think our minds don't have to deal with much now - maybe what to wear in the morning or what's for lunch. All very easy thoughts!
April 4th, 2020
Karen
Surprised to see the fire, it is still very hot up North and we badly need rain.
April 4th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close