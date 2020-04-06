Mysterious but sad..

The scenes are so unfamiliar in the area where I usually walk. Now, the driveways and garages are full of cars, some talking over a wall to each other (rather loud) properties are being cleaned up etc.

This property has looked abandoned for some time and so today it is very obvious nobody lives here. A nice house bereft of a family!

Thankful for:

A delivery of dried meals from a Back Country Cuisine, a box of wine delivered, and a supermarket delivery of my order! I was so pleased the 2litre carton of icecream was not melted! We have enough food for 3 months! They sent a text saying it was on its way and I said to John - should be OK just wash our hands after handling! Then I saw this had been recorded on the text and sent to them!