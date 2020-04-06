Previous
Mysterious but sad..
Mysterious but sad..

The scenes are so unfamiliar in the area where I usually walk. Now, the driveways and garages are full of cars, some talking over a wall to each other (rather loud) properties are being cleaned up etc.
This property has looked abandoned for some time and so today it is very obvious nobody lives here. A nice house bereft of a family!
Thankful for:
A delivery of dried meals from a Back Country Cuisine, a box of wine delivered, and a supermarket delivery of my order! I was so pleased the 2litre carton of icecream was not melted! We have enough food for 3 months! They sent a text saying it was on its way and I said to John - should be OK just wash our hands after handling! Then I saw this had been recorded on the text and sent to them!
Maggiemae

Corinne
A sad sign !
April 6th, 2020  
Lou Ann
Yes the phone microphone can text every word! People here are cleaning up their landscapes like crazy. Brush is piled high by the curb waiting for pickup, makes us extra careful when we are walking. All your deliveries are just what we all need right now, especially the wine.
April 6th, 2020  
