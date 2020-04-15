Sign up
Photo 3037
Whoever knew...
The little known mint flower looks just like a poppy!
This poppy plant thrust its way through the mint to get it's face in the light.
Thankful for:
The ability to do so much within boundaries in one day!
15th April 2020
15th Apr 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4172
photos
254
followers
121
following
Tags
poppies
,
mint
