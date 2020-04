Trees

At the end of the road these trees are showing their autumn colours! Slightly artified. Its only 100 metres to this point and I only met one person who smiled and said hi, after I had smiled at her! I do notice that people look at each other so much more nowadays!

Thankful for:

It was supposed to be a treat - fish and chips but it all came from the supermarket and the flavour and texture were not as good. The memory lives on... of real fish and chip shops!