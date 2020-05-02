Previous
Next
DSCF2955 by maggiemae
Photo 3054

DSCF2955

What would I do without the challenge of 365 and the comaraderie!
Watching out for a good opportunity, working on something if that doesn't eventuate!
Thankful for:
These roses are simply beautiful!
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
836% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Pigeons Farm ace
Beautiful :)
May 2nd, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise