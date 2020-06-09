Previous
More colour by maggiemae
Photo 3092

More colour

No time to find a photo - organising air travel, accommodation, coping with emails, phone calls and support. Auckland travel tomorrow for funeral for SIL on Saturday.
Thankful for;
The evening sunset film show!
9th June 2020 9th Jun 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
Sorry for your loss. There is something incredibly soothing and calming in this shot. Gorgeous capture. Safe travels.
June 9th, 2020  
Pretty sunset and silhouettes..
June 9th, 2020  
@mazoo Thank you Ms Kazza - nice to meet you! I like your words so much - soothing and calming - it helps!
June 9th, 2020  
Sympathy to you both as you prepare to farewell a loved sister and sister-in-law. A gorgeous image.
June 9th, 2020  
@dide

Thank you Diane - I'm sure we have all gone through this - sometimes it feels just too much!
June 9th, 2020  
