Photo 3092
More colour
No time to find a photo - organising air travel, accommodation, coping with emails, phone calls and support. Auckland travel tomorrow for funeral for SIL on Saturday.
Thankful for;
The evening sunset film show!
9th June 2020
9th Jun 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
sunset colours
Sorry for your loss. There is something incredibly soothing and calming in this shot. Gorgeous capture. Safe travels.
June 9th, 2020
Pretty sunset and silhouettes..
June 9th, 2020
@mazoo
Thank you Ms Kazza - nice to meet you! I like your words so much - soothing and calming - it helps!
June 9th, 2020
Dianne
Sympathy to you both as you prepare to farewell a loved sister and sister-in-law. A gorgeous image.
June 9th, 2020
@dide
Thank you Diane - I'm sure we have all gone through this - sometimes it feels just too much!
June 9th, 2020
