Photo 3115
Chilly
The mountains around with their light dusting of snow. The Dansey's Pass road encircles these mountains and goes up to 900metres. Icy at the top!
Thankful for - good boots for walking.
2nd July 2020
2nd Jul 20
4
2
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DSC-HX400V
Taken
2nd July 2020 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
dansey's pass
Pat Knowles
ace
I thought you might have had more snow than that maggie....it’s a lovely mountain & perhaps lots more snow on the tops.
Our son & DIL have been visiting Alex in Dunsandal & got stuck in Picton yesterday after their ferry was cancelled, high winds & rain. I believe the desert road & Taupo to Napier roads were closed. Have asked Ant to take a lake side photo if he drives along the lake road in Taupo.
July 2nd, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Chilly and moody scene , Maggie
July 2nd, 2020
KazzaMazoo
ace
Oh gorgeous. Love the processing, foreground looks like a model set. Missing NZ sooooo much.
July 2nd, 2020
Helen Jane
ace
what a beautiful shot with those leading lines coming in from different angles. Excellent landscape Maggiemae.
July 2nd, 2020
