Chilly by maggiemae
Photo 3115

Chilly

The mountains around with their light dusting of snow. The Dansey's Pass road encircles these mountains and goes up to 900metres. Icy at the top!
Thankful for - good boots for walking.
2nd July 2020 2nd Jul 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Pat Knowles ace
I thought you might have had more snow than that maggie....it’s a lovely mountain & perhaps lots more snow on the tops.
Our son & DIL have been visiting Alex in Dunsandal & got stuck in Picton yesterday after their ferry was cancelled, high winds & rain. I believe the desert road & Taupo to Napier roads were closed. Have asked Ant to take a lake side photo if he drives along the lake road in Taupo.
July 2nd, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Chilly and moody scene , Maggie
July 2nd, 2020  
KazzaMazoo ace
Oh gorgeous. Love the processing, foreground looks like a model set. Missing NZ sooooo much.
July 2nd, 2020  
Helen Jane ace
what a beautiful shot with those leading lines coming in from different angles. Excellent landscape Maggiemae.
July 2nd, 2020  
