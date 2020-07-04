The Essence of..

NZ and in particular, the South Island. On our way from the wilds of North Otago gold mining country to Queenstown. Beautiful scenes everywhere.

Thankful for:

the friendship we established with the essential hostess/ worker! She came from the Ukraine - wide smile, hard working and with a small daughter who loved ballet. Unfortunately or not, I mentioned I learnt ballet and from then on she was demonstrating her lessons and talking non stop! She really didn't listen to me or try to assume certain positions that I offered. Such fun!