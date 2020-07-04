Previous
The Essence of.. by maggiemae
Photo 3117

The Essence of..

NZ and in particular, the South Island. On our way from the wilds of North Otago gold mining country to Queenstown. Beautiful scenes everywhere.
Thankful for:
the friendship we established with the essential hostess/ worker! She came from the Ukraine - wide smile, hard working and with a small daughter who loved ballet. Unfortunately or not, I mentioned I learnt ballet and from then on she was demonstrating her lessons and talking non stop! She really didn't listen to me or try to assume certain positions that I offered. Such fun!
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful image of this part of your fabulous country.
July 4th, 2020  
Diana ace
Such a magnificent capture of this wonderful scenery. Everything to love about it.
July 4th, 2020  
