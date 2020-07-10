Previous
Next
Sunset - Day 2 by maggiemae
Photo 3123

Sunset - Day 2

When all else fails, wait for the sunset clouds to form. Always different. And another to be seen with the Black surrounds.
Thankful for:
Time to look at so many 365 wonderful photos!
10th July 2020 10th Jul 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
855% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise