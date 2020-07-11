It just goes to show..

Real Estate sales must be worth it! Took this from the opposite side of the road on this Saturday. If anyone knows what this car is, I would be keen to know!
Thankful for:
Finally received our new American visa card after 3 months. John has sent several anxious emails over the last year.
Its Sat night and we have an ice cream cone each at rugby half time. Only one cone left - we will have to share.. he can have the top half and i will have the bottom!
https://www.roadandtrack.com/new-cars/first-drives/news/a26869/the-first-drive-2016-porsche-boxster-spyder/