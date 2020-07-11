Previous
Next
It just goes to show.. by maggiemae
Photo 3124

It just goes to show..

Real Estate sales must be worth it! Took this from the opposite side of the road on this Saturday. If anyone knows what this car is, I would be keen to know!
Thankful for:
Finally received our new American visa card after 3 months. John has sent several anxious emails over the last year.
Its Sat night and we have an ice cream cone each at rugby half time. Only one cone left - we will have to share.. he can have the top half and i will have the bottom!
11th July 2020 11th Jul 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
855% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Wow, that is a rich man's car. I think sales agents can make big money with the rate they charge.
July 11th, 2020  
Wylie ace
What ever it is it looks expensive. You can always pick the real estate agent's cars at a viewing - the BMWs!!
July 11th, 2020  
haskar ace
Nice triptych. After all, it's just a luxury package.
July 11th, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Well spotted
July 11th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@pusspup Is it a BMW do you think, Wylie?
July 11th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise