A moment in time..

These two vintage velocette LE200's (1960's)were part of John's history and he bought these years ago with some vague reason of just owning them! He never rode them. One went and the other didn't. In Britain they were known as the "Noddy bike" The local cop motored around sedately and quietly and nodded to all and they nodded back!

The local motorbike dealer found out about them, came up and met John's low price and was so enthusiastic. They go to a good home!