Photo 3144
Poppycock
Have you ever heard anyone say, "That's a load of poppycock! Mid 19th century: from Dutch dialect pappekak, from pap ‘soft’ + kak ‘dung’. ...
@gijsje
My composition is not exactly poppycock as I love the last remaining poppy standing up beside our lemon tree.
Thankful for:
Free Friday dessert at our Club was the most delicious strudel and cream!
31st July 2020
31st Jul 20
1
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4291
photos
260
followers
137
following
861% complete
Tags
poppycock
Wylie
ace
nice conjunction of images.
July 31st, 2020
