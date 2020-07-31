Previous
Next
Poppycock by maggiemae
Photo 3144

Poppycock

Have you ever heard anyone say, "That's a load of poppycock! Mid 19th century: from Dutch dialect pappekak, from pap ‘soft’ + kak ‘dung’. ... @gijsje

My composition is not exactly poppycock as I love the last remaining poppy standing up beside our lemon tree.
Thankful for:
Free Friday dessert at our Club was the most delicious strudel and cream!
31st July 2020 31st Jul 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
861% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wylie ace
nice conjunction of images.
July 31st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise