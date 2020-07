Have you ever heard anyone say, "That's a load of poppycock! Mid 19th century: from Dutch dialect pappekak, from pap ‘soft’ + kak ‘dung’. ... @gijsje My composition is not exactly poppycock as I love the last remaining poppy standing up beside our lemon tree.Thankful for:Free Friday dessert at our Club was the most delicious strudel and cream!