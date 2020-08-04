Previous
Ornithophobia by maggiemae
Photo 3148

Ornithophobia

This is a fear of birds...
and,,,,eagleornithophobia is a phobia connected to eagles! (not true)….

Are you not surprised? After this experience I will need lots of counselling! We may all need counselling!
Thankful for:
I’m just glad eagles don’t shake their heads like a dog!
Maggiemae

julia ace
My Mother had a real fear of birds
. I can remember when I was little Mum would shut her and I in the bedroom until Dad came back to the house when a bird had flown inside.. She was chased by a goose when she was young..
August 4th, 2020  
