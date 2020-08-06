Doohickey



a small object or gadget, especially one whose precise name the speaker cannot recall.



A commonly held folk etymology for “doohickey” is that it derives from the mark left on a leaf after dew has evaporated, with said mark essentially being akin to a the skin-blemish definition of the word “hickey.” Thus, lacking a commonly known word for such, people referred to this dew mark as a “dew hickey,”



Heaven knows what this was for and what it is called - except a doohickey!

Thankful for:

an early tea as we are going out to a private movie preceded by whisky tastings as it is affiliated to that film!