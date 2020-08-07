Previous
Jentacular by maggiemae
Photo 3151

Jentacular

Jentacular

pertaining to a breakfast taken early in the morning, ..

It was created near the beginning of the eighteenth century, presumably by a Latin scholar who knew jentāculum, the Latin word for breakfast, ..

I’m not very familiar with this habit…!

Thankful for:
Getting two outdoor cushions reupholstered after about 25 years!
7th August 2020 7th Aug 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Photo Details

