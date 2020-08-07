Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3151
Jentacular
Jentacular
pertaining to a breakfast taken early in the morning, ..
It was created near the beginning of the eighteenth century, presumably by a Latin scholar who knew jentāculum, the Latin word for breakfast, ..
I’m not very familiar with this habit…!
Thankful for:
Getting two outdoor cushions reupholstered after about 25 years!
7th August 2020
7th Aug 20
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4300
photos
259
followers
138
following
863% complete
View this month »
3144
3145
3146
3147
3148
3149
3150
3151
Latest from all albums
3146
3147
1124
3148
1125
3149
3150
3151
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
jentacular
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close