Afternoon sun

Off with the weird English words and on with the delights of the day wherever they may be.

Here, its outside the front door where its sheltered and the sun beats in. My reading is an absolute pleasure .. except (this chair has been in the decrepit glass house for 10 years) for the spiders that came out climbed up my back and tickled my neck!

Thankful for:

That good book to enjoy while rugby went on on the TV in the evening!