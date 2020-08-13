Sign up
Photo 3157
Our kitchen
Book club today but miserable cold and rain so no photos. Instead tried various settings for our kitchen. Pretty easy really.
Thankful for:
Heaps... as John says for just about everything!
13th August 2020
13th Aug 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Tags
kitchen
Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Lovely kitchen and all spick and span.
August 13th, 2020
bep
Nice shot. Our book club starts in October.
Still in a heat wave here. 29°C at 11.47h.
August 13th, 2020
