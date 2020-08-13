Previous
Next
Our kitchen by maggiemae
Photo 3157

Our kitchen

Book club today but miserable cold and rain so no photos. Instead tried various settings for our kitchen. Pretty easy really.
Thankful for:
Heaps... as John says for just about everything!
13th August 2020 13th Aug 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
864% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dione Giorgio
Beautiful shot. Lovely kitchen and all spick and span.
August 13th, 2020  
bep
Nice shot. Our book club starts in October.
Still in a heat wave here. 29°C at 11.47h.
August 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise