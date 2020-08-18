Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3162
Waiting..
No more to be said.
Thankful for:
ideas!
18th August 2020
18th Aug 20
4
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4311
photos
255
followers
138
following
866% complete
View this month »
3155
3156
3157
3158
3159
3160
3161
3162
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th August 2020 2:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
where's the pancakes?"
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Got me befuddled but interesting and quite appealing at the same time !! Abstract ? but of what !!!!!
August 18th, 2020
Pat Knowles
ace
Forks, spoon but I can’t think at what angle you have taken it...a table setting I think. Interesting!
August 18th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@beryl
Oh bother, thought it would be clear - a face and two hands, Beryl!
August 18th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@happypat
Yes, that's right, Pat.. a look across the table but if its not clear, I'm not worried!
August 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close