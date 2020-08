Crocus .. or Croci?

Its true - these are croci! Dear little flowers just poking their heads above the ground. If I didn't take a photo we would never appreciate their simple beauty!

Thankful for:

A man who came to clean the gutters with a fancy machine. He still needed a ladder and confiding in John that he had fallen off twice! First time, one leg broken: 2nd time - the other! I did check on him constantly!