Photo 3166
A comparison
My new sketch app looks good but I needed to see the difference when hubby said - its just black and white. The top one is sketch and the bottom one, b&w!
Thankful for:
A good recipe for stuffed potatoes done in our microwave!
22nd August 2020
22nd Aug 20
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4317
photos
255
followers
140
following
867% complete
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Taken
22nd August 2020 2:03pm
Tags
sketch v b&w
Casablanca
ace
That's rather a fun comparison
August 22nd, 2020
Wylie
ace
yep, definitely different.
August 22nd, 2020
