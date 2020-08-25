Sketch view

Previous
I like the architectural subjects for sketch. This is our house today, the wind is blowing, its cold but the light makes a difference here!
I can enjoy the small and free pleasures of life. .
julia ace
Nice architectural shot..
August 25th, 2020  
Brennie B
Love the light on this. .lovely place Maggie x
August 25th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@brennieb Thanks Brennie - its even more surprising inside - very modern!
August 25th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Works well on sketch
August 25th, 2020  
