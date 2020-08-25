Sketch view

Sign up
I like the architectural subjects for sketch. This is our house today, the wind is blowing, its cold but the light makes a difference here!
Thankful for:
I can enjoy the small and free pleasures of life. .
25th August 2020
25th Aug 20
Maggiemae
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Tags
sketch home
julia
Nice architectural shot..
August 25th, 2020
Brennie B
Love the light on this. .lovely place Maggie x
August 25th, 2020
Maggiemae
@brennieb
Thanks Brennie - its even more surprising inside - very modern!
August 25th, 2020
Casablanca
Works well on sketch
August 25th, 2020
