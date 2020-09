Finding out..

if my lens was dirty! With this shot there were lots of tiny spots. Thought it was my computer screen but easy to see it was not. I had to edit them all out and make sure my lens was properly clean. This is a nice little coaster.

Thankful for:

Voice to text - making a diary I had made 53 years ago when my first was born through to 5 years..into text. So easy with only some odd words going awry.