First Blossom

Yesterday the wind was too strong for a photo but today allowed me a chance. Our tree is a bit later than other trees but good to see it is still alive. An enthusiastic neighbour pruned his two blossom trees a bit too much. I don't think they will survive!

Thankful for:

Father's Day in NZ was delightful with good food, family on Facetime and a nice Savignon Blanc