Photo 3196
Full blossom
Got to get this shot in before the high winds arrive in the next few days and all the blossom will be gone!
Thankful for:
Crumpets..! With cheese, tomato and salami!
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4349
photos
252
followers
143
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
21st September 2020 4:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
blossom
ChristineL
ace
Gorgeous, it's so good to see this beautiful sign of spring from the other side of the world.
September 21st, 2020
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 21st, 2020
