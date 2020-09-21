Previous
Full blossom by maggiemae
Full blossom

Got to get this shot in before the high winds arrive in the next few days and all the blossom will be gone!
Thankful for:
Crumpets..! With cheese, tomato and salami!
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
ChristineL ace
Gorgeous, it's so good to see this beautiful sign of spring from the other side of the world.
September 21st, 2020  
Sylvia du Toit
Fav
September 21st, 2020  
