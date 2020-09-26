Previous
where the glaciers in the headwaters of Lake Tekapo grind rocks into a fine dust on their journey down towards the lake. The resulting particulate, called “rock flour,” is suspended in the water and causes the magnificent turquoise.
The forests and the mountains provide the back-drop. As well as a very brief rainbow!
Thankful for:
The wee church here which features in every tourists photos is almost bare of those travellers. My brother-in-law once was the minister here long ago and my sister played the organ.
