Later blossom

This tree has prettier blossom than the last one that I posted - pinker (or is that, 'more pink'?) One never knows with the English language! ... eg. Enormity



This one’s a biggie! It seems simple enough. ‘Enormity’ is so close to ‘enormous’ that they must be synonyms. Right? Wrong! ‘Enormity’ means ‘extreme evil’ of the toe-curling, medieval history or ruthless dictator kind. Therefore, the exceptionally commonly used expression “the enormity of the situation…” is incorrect. (Unless, in fact, you’re actually talking about an act of evil. Which we hope you aren’t!)

Thankful for:

an enormous error just averted!