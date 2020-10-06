Previous
Later blossom by maggiemae
Photo 3211

Later blossom

This tree has prettier blossom than the last one that I posted - pinker (or is that, 'more pink'?) One never knows with the English language! ... eg. Enormity

This one’s a biggie! It seems simple enough. ‘Enormity’ is so close to ‘enormous’ that they must be synonyms. Right? Wrong! ‘Enormity’ means ‘extreme evil’ of the toe-curling, medieval history or ruthless dictator kind. Therefore, the exceptionally commonly used expression “the enormity of the situation…” is incorrect. (Unless, in fact, you’re actually talking about an act of evil. Which we hope you aren’t!)
Thankful for:
an enormous error just averted!
6th October 2020 6th Oct 20

Maggiemae

I'd say pinker ... but then I'm no expert. I was intrigued by the word enormity though - I'd definitely have used it incorrectly! Love image of your pink blossom.
October 6th, 2020  
I'd say pinker too! Beautiful blossom
October 6th, 2020  
Well dang it. Language is so complicated. I would be one of those people using the word "enormity" incorrectly. Thank goodness for 365 and educated users! I would say "pinker", but we've already determined I am not one to ask. ;-)
October 6th, 2020  
Ill throw a spanner in the works and say "more pink!" A beautiful capture either way :)
October 6th, 2020  
Lovely dof
October 6th, 2020  
Super , great dof and clarity -and a fav for me , as to be more pink -- I would say "pinker " in the same way I would say more white ,"whiter "
October 6th, 2020  
