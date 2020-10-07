Casual

In a cafe and enjoying a cup of coffee and taking a photo but didn't have it on 'portrait' and so got deeper DOF. I'm used to glaring looks when my camera looks as if it is pointed in someone's direction. This happy lady thought I was taking a photo of them both and gave me a friendly wave!

They were supposed to be blurred in the background. I did admire the other lady's hair and face - so pretty but not young.

Thankful for:

My delicious club sandwich. We got so late this morning that breakfast didn't feature.