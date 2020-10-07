Previous
Next
Casual by maggiemae
Photo 3212

Casual

In a cafe and enjoying a cup of coffee and taking a photo but didn't have it on 'portrait' and so got deeper DOF. I'm used to glaring looks when my camera looks as if it is pointed in someone's direction. This happy lady thought I was taking a photo of them both and gave me a friendly wave!
They were supposed to be blurred in the background. I did admire the other lady's hair and face - so pretty but not young.
Thankful for:
My delicious club sandwich. We got so late this morning that breakfast didn't feature.
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Maggiemae

ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
880% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Babs ace
Don't you just love people watching. The lady on the right looks just like my pal Jo.
October 7th, 2020  
Casablanca ace
Amazing hair!
October 7th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise