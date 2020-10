Rabbits

In the last year the population of rabbits in this area has increased dramatically. Over the years various techniques have been used with good results only for a few years. Bookclub this month was out in a semi-rural area and I saw movement in the fields almost non stop. Friends have counted 37 rabbits in front of them when travelling to their own homes! Here amidst the daffodils which are amazingly left, I saw many - only two here - can you see two?

Thankful for:

Friends