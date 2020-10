Club Privilege.

Our local club has a great restaurant - friendly service - delicious food and club prices. A large glass of quality NZ wine - $9! This was whitebait fritters - large and $20NZ! Full of whitebait!

An interesting fact:

Wholesale prices for West Coast whitebait range between $60 to $70 a kilogram, so a whitebaiter would need to catch about three tonnes of the fish to pay for a $200,000 stand.

Thankful for

Our local club!