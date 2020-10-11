Previous
The Bit between his teeth by maggiemae
Photo 3216

The Bit between his teeth

John appears to have lost the plot - he is trying to drive the upside down chair!

There was a stray pin poking out and he needed to turn it upside down to pull it out.
Thankful for:
I know he's not lost the plot!
11th October 2020 11th Oct 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Photo Details

Issi Bannerman ace
Ha ha ... fun shot!
October 11th, 2020  
