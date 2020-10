Biking into the mountains..

Well, I would if I had brought my bike. One of the sections of the Alps2Ocean bike trail from Mt Cook to the coast . We have a few days away in this renovated hotel - over 150 years old. Inside its lovely with huge and comfy beds, on the outside it is still a bit ratty.

Thankful for: having a loving man who doesn't mind going without all the modern things but does appreciate a good bed as I do!