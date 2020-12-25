Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3291
A Christmas portrait
I needed a photo to send to some Russian cousins for a Xmas card. I knew natural light was better so we sat facing the window. A pale background suited where we sat too.
Thankful for:
Some things lighten the day.
25th December 2020
25th Dec 20
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4455
photos
240
followers
139
following
901% complete
View this month »
3284
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
3290
3291
Latest from all albums
3285
3286
3287
3288
3289
1139
3290
3291
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
25th December 2020 10:48am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
himanme
Dianne
A lovely image of you both - good to see the matching colour scheme. I hope you've had a lovely Christmas Day.
December 25th, 2020
Maggiemae
ace
@dide
The colour scheme wasn't intended but worked out well. Thanks for the wishes - been a few health issues today but we'll get through it!
December 25th, 2020
Issi Bannerman
ace
Lovely shot of you both, and very co-ordinated!
December 25th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close