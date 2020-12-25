Previous
A Christmas portrait by maggiemae
A Christmas portrait

I needed a photo to send to some Russian cousins for a Xmas card. I knew natural light was better so we sat facing the window. A pale background suited where we sat too.
Thankful for:
Some things lighten the day.
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Dianne
A lovely image of you both - good to see the matching colour scheme. I hope you've had a lovely Christmas Day.
December 25th, 2020  
Maggiemae ace
@dide The colour scheme wasn't intended but worked out well. Thanks for the wishes - been a few health issues today but we'll get through it!
December 25th, 2020  
Issi Bannerman ace
Lovely shot of you both, and very co-ordinated!
December 25th, 2020  
