Photo 3295
Rough seas
Down at the Harbour this afternoon, the sound of the sea and the gulls drew me to this scene. I did like the layers of colour.
Thankful for:
Finally found a restaurant that was open. Drove around for 3/4 hour finding most were closed.
29th December 2020
29th Dec 20
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
29th December 2020 3:19pm
Tags
the sea
Issi Bannerman
ace
Beautiful colours!
December 29th, 2020
