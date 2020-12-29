Previous
Rough seas by maggiemae
Rough seas

Down at the Harbour this afternoon, the sound of the sea and the gulls drew me to this scene. I did like the layers of colour.
Thankful for:
Finally found a restaurant that was open. Drove around for 3/4 hour finding most were closed.
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Issi Bannerman ace
Beautiful colours!
December 29th, 2020  
