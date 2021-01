eggs and more eggs

This dozen was given to us by our lawn mowing contractor! Maybe he wanted us to keep him in our good books having sprayed the wrong spray in part of the garden and killing part of the hedge, not mowing one lawn several times, and though he doesn't know it yet, sending a stone through our glass house window.

Thankful for:

These eggs are small but their yolks are huge! He says they are free range and I believe that. Several types of eggs here - colours different!