Country roadside stall

I found out via Facebook (marketplace) the this stall had raspberries for sale ..$2NZ per punnet. Too good to be true so we set out driving - it was about 60km return but a wonderful afternoon sojourn. The raspberries were fabulous and there were new potatoes, celery, herbs, garlic, eggs, huge spring onions!

Thankfu for:

a lovely warm and still day in the country. I didn't want to leave