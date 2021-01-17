Zambian Artist

The painting on the wall behind me in my yesterday's shot, was painted by this artist in 2009 and Shaun (son) bought it at a local market when he was working as a pilot in Zambia.

Banda Sakanya. He started painting in 1998 as a self-taught artist. His works cross the boundaries between impressionism and naturalism. He paints portraits, landscapes, wildlife and still-life subjects. He has come a long way since then and holds exhibitions around the world. This one he sent to me around 2010 when I originally contacted him. Its just a copy of course but wonderful I reckon.

Thankful for:

some rain after a lovely hot day..