Zambian Artist by maggiemae
Zambian Artist

The painting on the wall behind me in my yesterday's shot, was painted by this artist in 2009 and Shaun (son) bought it at a local market when he was working as a pilot in Zambia.
Banda Sakanya. He started painting in 1998 as a self-taught artist. His works cross the boundaries between impressionism and naturalism. He paints portraits, landscapes, wildlife and still-life subjects. He has come a long way since then and holds exhibitions around the world. This one he sent to me around 2010 when I originally contacted him. Its just a copy of course but wonderful I reckon.
Thankful for:
some rain after a lovely hot day..
Maggiemae

julia ace
What beautiful colours.. and great you know about the artist..
January 17th, 2021  
Dianne
Such a vibrant painting.
January 17th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@dide His colour choices are really outstanding!
January 17th, 2021  
