Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3315
From the rear.
I wish I looked as good as this from the rear! Oh, well, we can't have everything! There was too much wind around today for garden photos and this rose was very close to the ground.
Thankful for:
Getting more confident with my cameras.
18th January 2021
18th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4482
photos
244
followers
142
following
908% complete
View this month »
3308
3309
3310
3311
3312
3313
3314
3315
Photo Details
Views
7
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 11 Pro
Taken
18th January 2021 2:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
the backside of the rose"
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close