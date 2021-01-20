Previous
The Look by maggiemae
Photo 3317

The Look

from the street. This is our local hospital which, from the outside has a classic look and presumably a well maintained and dependable hospital. Over the years, its had its problems with the people who run it and the funding it has. Like so many small hospitals. We have heard lots of good reviews and when John had his accident falling off a ladder and scalping his leg, they were Number One! He was sent to Dunedin as there were too many stitches to be concerned with under anaesthesia
Others might be helicoptered down there.
Thankful for:
I feel lucky and safe that we have a good medical hospital here - X-ray or scan within hours. No waiting.
20th January 2021 20th Jan 21

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Issi Bannerman ace
What a beautiful sunny shot of this top notch hospital!
January 20th, 2021  
Dianne
This is certainly such an asset to have nearby.
January 20th, 2021  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So good to know you have excellent facilities to hand . A lovely building in a beautiful spot
January 20th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@beryl On the other side of this building is a Park and there is a helicopter pad there. Can you believe that so many people objected to the helicopter pad!
January 20th, 2021  
