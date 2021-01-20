The Look

from the street. This is our local hospital which, from the outside has a classic look and presumably a well maintained and dependable hospital. Over the years, its had its problems with the people who run it and the funding it has. Like so many small hospitals. We have heard lots of good reviews and when John had his accident falling off a ladder and scalping his leg, they were Number One! He was sent to Dunedin as there were too many stitches to be concerned with under anaesthesia

Others might be helicoptered down there.

Thankful for:

I feel lucky and safe that we have a good medical hospital here - X-ray or scan within hours. No waiting.

