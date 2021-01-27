Jail (gaol?) time ... or else...

Oamaru - District Court Day. I had to take a photo as what a building to have to decide someone's future! I was a bit nervous that those people obviously waiting outside for what is happening inside would get stroppy?
Thankful for:
Next door was another beautiful building and alongside that, another. I made it obvious I was taking three photos.
I took a photo of Goulburn Supermax prison a couple of years ago and felt the same way.
Note to self, don't take a photo at Goulburn supermax on a Saturday morning when the 'visitors' are arriving to see the inmates.
(David stayed in the car with the engine running while I took the photo) ha ha.