A promise.. by maggiemae
Photo 3347

A promise..

of things to come! I bought this plant today because of the mature flower - a beautiful star of the chrysanthemum variety!
Thankful for:
Planting rows of radish over a period of time so we had plenty. I love a radish sandwich!
19th February 2021 19th Feb 21

Maggiemae

@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
Issi Bannerman ace
This is lovely. Super composition with the blue bloom in the top corner.
February 19th, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
@jamibann Its actually supposed to be white -maybe blue white!
February 19th, 2021  
