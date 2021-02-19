Sign up
Photo 3347
A promise..
of things to come! I bought this plant today because of the mature flower - a beautiful star of the chrysanthemum variety!
Thankful for:
Planting rows of radish over a period of time so we had plenty. I love a radish sandwich!
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
2
0
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
In August 2019 I reached 3900 photos - but who's counting! Quality not Quantity! It's 2020 and I am now in my 10th...
4517
photos
243
followers
140
following
916% complete
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T20
Taken
19th February 2021 5:41pm
Tags
chrysanthemum
Issi Bannerman
ace
This is lovely. Super composition with the blue bloom in the top corner.
February 19th, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@jamibann
Its actually supposed to be white -maybe blue white!
February 19th, 2021
