Photo 3378
Its been so difficult..
to get this particular photo on here. It is an original photo taken from my teenage album. The App turned it slightly more real. And it still didn't work! Worked on FB though!
Thankful for:
Turning all the old photos into slightly moving ones!
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as has those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Wylie
ace
fun to look back. I've been scanning old photos of my Mum's this rainy day.
March 22nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
See if you can use this app....
https://www.myheritage.com/photo-world/577666341
It is really tricky and I've lost the plot several times!
March 22nd, 2021
Pat Knowles
ace
Wow it’s you Maggie....looking young & beautiful. Wonderful to have that one. I have no photos at all of my teenage years except one formal one taken by a photographer. I will get it out one day. These apps are so good if you can manage them.
March 22nd, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Get it out now, Pat ... before you forget!
March 22nd, 2021
