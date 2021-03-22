Previous
Its been so difficult.. by maggiemae
Its been so difficult..

to get this particular photo on here. It is an original photo taken from my teenage album. The App turned it slightly more real. And it still didn't work! Worked on FB though!
Thankful for:
Turning all the old photos into slightly moving ones!
Wylie ace
fun to look back. I've been scanning old photos of my Mum's this rainy day.
March 22nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
See if you can use this app.... https://www.myheritage.com/photo-world/577666341 It is really tricky and I've lost the plot several times!
March 22nd, 2021  
Pat Knowles ace
Wow it’s you Maggie....looking young & beautiful. Wonderful to have that one. I have no photos at all of my teenage years except one formal one taken by a photographer. I will get it out one day. These apps are so good if you can manage them.
March 22nd, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Get it out now, Pat ... before you forget!
March 22nd, 2021  
