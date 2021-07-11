Sign up
Photo 3489
Evening light
We seem to get this light when the temps go down and sun all day.
Thankful for:
A hottie. Needed overnight when tum is in trouble!
11th July 2021
Maggiemae
ace
@maggiemae
Its now 2021 and we have been through so many challenges over the last year, as have those all round the world. Fortunately 365...
Tags
westward ho
Dianne
What lovely light.
July 11th, 2021
